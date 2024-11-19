Author Atlas Porter’s New Book, “The Scrolls of Apollonia: Scroll I: The Monster,” is a Thrilling Fantasy Novel Where Cursed History and Timeless Tragedy Intertwine

Recent release “The Scrolls of Apollonia: Scroll I: The Monster” from Page Publishing author Atlas Porter is a compelling tale that transports readers to a mystical realm where love, war, and betrayal shape destiny. Following the discovery of ancient, cursed scrolls, this gripping narrative reveals how a civil war spiraled into global conflict, leading to the fall of a fantastical land.