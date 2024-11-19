Author Atlas Porter’s New Book, “The Scrolls of Apollonia: Scroll I: The Monster,” is a Thrilling Fantasy Novel Where Cursed History and Timeless Tragedy Intertwine
Recent release “The Scrolls of Apollonia: Scroll I: The Monster” from Page Publishing author Atlas Porter is a compelling tale that transports readers to a mystical realm where love, war, and betrayal shape destiny. Following the discovery of ancient, cursed scrolls, this gripping narrative reveals how a civil war spiraled into global conflict, leading to the fall of a fantastical land.
New York, NY, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Atlas Porter, the spiritually driven Columbia University alumnus, has completed his new book, “The Scrolls of Apollonia: Scroll I: The Monster”: an enthralling tale that invites readers into a richly woven tale of ancient curses, epic battles, and tragic love, where the fate of an entire civilization hangs in the balance.
Porter writes, “When it was first reported that a team of archaeologists had discovered cursed scrolls written in a time before history, most scholars were skeptical, to say the least. The story is that a shepherd, who, while praying in a cave near the southern coast of Mygdonia, found a bronze basket with seven large scrolls in it. Not knowing what to make of his discovery, he brought the basket to his pastor in Thessalonica. Shortly thereafter, both men ended up dead. This was the first sign that there was something in this alluring basket of words that was not supposed to get out.
“The first scroll of Apollonia tells the story of how a civil war became a world war and how a world war destroyed a magical land of immense art and wealth, where fairy-tale lives were the norm and dreams were a reality. The world was divided between the gods Apollo and Artemis, who represented the Sun and Moon respectively. When Dominique La Celeste, the daughter of the Fletcher of Dantea, fell in love with her ‘enemy,’ Rexel Lightborn, the son of the Bowmaster of Apollonia, the end of Time itself was set into motion. Theirs is a timeless story of tragedy and betrayal that can only be described as monstrous.
“Because of the calamities presented in these scrolls and the subsequent tragedies that have occurred since their rediscovery, some audacious scholars continue to make the claim that these scrolls are cursed, and that reading them could put one’s life in peril. Obviously, claims such as these cannot be substantiated. Nevertheless, here is a warning: if you do choose to read these scrolls, please do so very carefully.”
Published by Page Publishing, Atlas Porter’s riveting tale will challenge readers to reflect on the consequences of love and ambition in a world teetering on the brink of destruction. Expertly paced and full of incredible world-building, “The Scrolls of Apollonia: Scroll I: The Monster” promises to leave readers spellbound with themes of tragedy and betrayal, leading to an epic climax that will have them eager for more long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Scrolls of Apollonia: Scroll I: The Monster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
