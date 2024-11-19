Rickie Bruce’s New Book "Blinding Lights & Headlights" is a Compelling Series of Stories That Follow the Lives of Two Brothers in Southern Louisiana During the 50s - 60s

Recent release “Blinding Lights & Headlights: A Novel Told in Stories” from Page Publishing author Rickie Bruce is a poignant collection of twenty-two stories that follow two brothers navigating their coming-of-age journeys in Southern Louisiana. While each story can stand on its own, those who read each story consecutively will uncover a rich journey through both boys’ lives, exploring the choices that shape their destinies.