Rickie Bruce’s New Book "Blinding Lights & Headlights" is a Compelling Series of Stories That Follow the Lives of Two Brothers in Southern Louisiana During the 50s - 60s
Recent release “Blinding Lights & Headlights: A Novel Told in Stories” from Page Publishing author Rickie Bruce is a poignant collection of twenty-two stories that follow two brothers navigating their coming-of-age journeys in Southern Louisiana. While each story can stand on its own, those who read each story consecutively will uncover a rich journey through both boys’ lives, exploring the choices that shape their destinies.
Cut Off, LA, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rickie Bruce, an educator with over three decades of experience in classroom teaching, encompassing high school, community education, and college and university settings, has completed his new book, “Blinding Lights & Headlights: A Novel Told in Stories”: a captivating series of linked short stories that explore the complexities of brotherhood and the journey to manhood in the rich cultural landscape of south Louisiana during the 1950s and ’60s.
A native of south Louisiana, author Rickie Bruce has continued to reside in small bayou and river communities by choice. Having had both poetry and fiction published, he attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to pursue graduate study. While at ULL, he wrote and staged a play for the Playwrights’ Theatre in Lafayette and was also part of a poetry reading as one of “3 Poets of Acadiana.” Upon receiving his graduate degree, he joined the Louisiana Division of the Arts’ Arts-in-Education program and, subsequently, the LSU Writing Project, where he became intrigued with the challenge of writing with adolescents, young adults, and their teachers, thus encouraging him on his path into continuing as an educator.
“Two boys—brothers—coming of age in south Louisiana in the 1950s and ’60s is told in a series of twenty-two short, powerful episodes in this linked collection that reads like a novel,” shares Rickie.
“Each story takes place on or near a road or highway and marks a pivotal incident in each brother’s journey into manhood. Though each story can stand alone and be read independently of the others, readers will be delighted and surprised by the many interconnections and resonances they will find among the characters and situations when read as a whole. Through choices—wise or regretful, aberrant or every day—the reader must fit together, like puzzle pieces, both brothers’ journeys into what they seek, what they find, and what they settle for.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rickie Bruce’s enthralling tale will transport readers on a powerful journey of self-discovery as each story unfolds, documenting incidents that challenge both brothers, shape their identities, and ultimately lead them to confront their desires, regrets, and the realities of adulthood. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Blinding Lights & Headlights: A Novel Told in Stories” reflects upon the complicated themes of family and the bittersweet nature of coming of age, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Mr. Bruce shares these words with readers, “This is a novel told in stories. That's what makes it different. 22 stories, all of which can be read independently and in whatever order. Each has its own beginning, middle, and end. Each makes total sense on its own!
"But if read consecutively, each story turns out to be a 'chapter in a novel' and continues within a larger enveloping story, connecting all 22 pieces--all with a little bit of the readers' help. Each reader has to actively fill in a few of the 'spaces' ('linking details' especially between stories, drawing certain assumptions, making inter-connections) to seamlessly pull it all together. A little touch of a mystery. And this can be done in various, slightly different combinations. All of which are ‘correct.’ I made sure of that."
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Blinding Lights & Headlights: A Novel Told in Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A native of south Louisiana, author Rickie Bruce has continued to reside in small bayou and river communities by choice. Having had both poetry and fiction published, he attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to pursue graduate study. While at ULL, he wrote and staged a play for the Playwrights’ Theatre in Lafayette and was also part of a poetry reading as one of “3 Poets of Acadiana.” Upon receiving his graduate degree, he joined the Louisiana Division of the Arts’ Arts-in-Education program and, subsequently, the LSU Writing Project, where he became intrigued with the challenge of writing with adolescents, young adults, and their teachers, thus encouraging him on his path into continuing as an educator.
“Two boys—brothers—coming of age in south Louisiana in the 1950s and ’60s is told in a series of twenty-two short, powerful episodes in this linked collection that reads like a novel,” shares Rickie.
“Each story takes place on or near a road or highway and marks a pivotal incident in each brother’s journey into manhood. Though each story can stand alone and be read independently of the others, readers will be delighted and surprised by the many interconnections and resonances they will find among the characters and situations when read as a whole. Through choices—wise or regretful, aberrant or every day—the reader must fit together, like puzzle pieces, both brothers’ journeys into what they seek, what they find, and what they settle for.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rickie Bruce’s enthralling tale will transport readers on a powerful journey of self-discovery as each story unfolds, documenting incidents that challenge both brothers, shape their identities, and ultimately lead them to confront their desires, regrets, and the realities of adulthood. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Blinding Lights & Headlights: A Novel Told in Stories” reflects upon the complicated themes of family and the bittersweet nature of coming of age, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Mr. Bruce shares these words with readers, “This is a novel told in stories. That's what makes it different. 22 stories, all of which can be read independently and in whatever order. Each has its own beginning, middle, and end. Each makes total sense on its own!
"But if read consecutively, each story turns out to be a 'chapter in a novel' and continues within a larger enveloping story, connecting all 22 pieces--all with a little bit of the readers' help. Each reader has to actively fill in a few of the 'spaces' ('linking details' especially between stories, drawing certain assumptions, making inter-connections) to seamlessly pull it all together. A little touch of a mystery. And this can be done in various, slightly different combinations. All of which are ‘correct.’ I made sure of that."
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Blinding Lights & Headlights: A Novel Told in Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories