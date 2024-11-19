Author Caitlyn Gehl’s New Book, "Telling the Truth," is a Powerful and Eye-Opening Series of Poems That Explores the Author’s Deepest Fears, Emotions, and Desires
Recent release “Telling the Truth” from Page Publishing author Caitlyn Gehl is a captivating assortment of poems and ruminations that reveal the innermost thoughts and emotions of the author throughout the stages of her life, reflecting upon her past as well as her hopes for the future and her growth as a writer of poetry.
Horseheads, NY, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Caitlyn Gehl, who was born and raised in Horseheads, New York, and has been writing since a young age, has completed her new book, “Telling the Truth”: a poignant collection of poems expressing the author’s emotions, including joy, anger, sadness, and love, as well as her observations of the world around her.
“An emotional roller coaster, ‘Telling the Truth’ is here to say all the things I never did, and it’s my hope that these words resonate with others,” shares Gehl. “The pull between love and hate and the emotional strangle life can have, this book expresses the words I struggled to.”
Published by Page Publishing, Caitlyn Gehl’s enthralling series will take readers on a compelling journey through the author’s very soul as she bares it all on each page through his incredible talent for prose. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, “Telling the Truth” is sure to resonate with fans of poetry and invite readers back to revisit these moving pieces over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Telling the Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“An emotional roller coaster, ‘Telling the Truth’ is here to say all the things I never did, and it’s my hope that these words resonate with others,” shares Gehl. “The pull between love and hate and the emotional strangle life can have, this book expresses the words I struggled to.”
Published by Page Publishing, Caitlyn Gehl’s enthralling series will take readers on a compelling journey through the author’s very soul as she bares it all on each page through his incredible talent for prose. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, “Telling the Truth” is sure to resonate with fans of poetry and invite readers back to revisit these moving pieces over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Telling the Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories