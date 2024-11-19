Author Caitlyn Gehl’s New Book, "Telling the Truth," is a Powerful and Eye-Opening Series of Poems That Explores the Author’s Deepest Fears, Emotions, and Desires

Recent release “Telling the Truth” from Page Publishing author Caitlyn Gehl is a captivating assortment of poems and ruminations that reveal the innermost thoughts and emotions of the author throughout the stages of her life, reflecting upon her past as well as her hopes for the future and her growth as a writer of poetry.