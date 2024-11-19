Author Robert D. Heslep’s New Book, "Prosaic/Poetic Takes," is a Compelling Series of Poems That Invites Readers to Delve Into the Depths of the Human Experience

Recent release “Prosaic/Poetic Takes” from Page Publishing author Robert D. Heslep is a powerful collection of poems that grapples with themes of society, war, and morality. Blending together humor, skepticism, and empathy, Heslep’s series challenges readers to look inward, challenging their convictions and perceptions of the world around them.