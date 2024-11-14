Introducing MassiveRealm: Real-Time Infrastructure for Massive Multi-User Interactions

The recently launched MassiveRealm offers a free trial for its real-time infrastructure platform, supporting massive multi-user interactions. Leveraging WebRTC Data Channels, WebSockets, UDP, and WebTransport, it ensures global, fast, and reliable communication. Ideal for multiplayer games, metaverse apps, and educational tools, it features efficient data transmission, global deployment, low-code setup, real-time analytics and cross-platform support.