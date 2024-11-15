End of the Year Discounts on ABD Luxury Specs to Have New Providence Residents Celebrating the Holidays at Home
ABD Development Company, the highly regarded Central Florida developer of Providence, has move-in ready contemporary luxury homes ready now in the Hampton Green golf and water fronted neighborhood. Prices on a select few of the spec homes in Providence Golf Club Community are discounted significantly for a year end sale.
Davenport, FL, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Providence Golf Club Community, Central Florida’s naturally beautiful golf paradise, released the first completed model by developer ABD Development in the new Hampton Green neighborhood last summer. The Aspen Estate floor plan, a contemporary cousin of ABD’s storied designs in Vizcaya and Phillips Landing, welcomed countless real estate agents, interested buyers, and event planners, until the home found its perfect owner and was sold.
ABD Development Company recently went public with incentives on a few more of its luxury home inventory in Hampton Green at Providence. These are the completed models that may still be available for immediate move-in and eligible for price reductions up to $200k:
3 Bedroom Courtyard with Pool - Lot 19
1911 Square Feet | 3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 2 Car Garage
Santa Barbara Luxury Home - Lot 18
2760 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 2 Car Garage
Beautiful Aspen II Luxury Home - Lot 2
2773 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 3 Car Garage
Gorgeous Aspen II Luxury Home - Lot 3
2773 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 3 Car Garage
“We urge buyers and their representatives to hurry and take advantage of the new discounts,” says Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development Company. “We started quietly marketing the price changes on several completed spec homes at first, selling two of them immediately. Call our sales office or your sales agent today to inquire about the improved pricing and limited availability.”
Custom building in Hampton Green is also a very attractive option for fans of ABD for the simple reason that its Design Center now offers no limitations on finishes. The options are endless for those who select to build a completely custom dream home on the golf course and waterfront lots of this luxury neighborhood on the back nine of the highly regarded golf course. Providence Golf Club Community, with its low HOAs and no CDDs, continues to appeal to anyone seeking the good life in Central Florida.
For more information about ABD Development, please see
www.abddevelopment.com
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see
www.providenceflorida.com
For more information about Providence Golf Club, please see
www.providence-golf.com
Contact
ABD Development Company/ProvidenceContact
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
