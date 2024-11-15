New Development for Early Detection of Macula Degeneration
Anaheim, CA, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In July 2024, a macular integrity detection device (AMD Detect, McPartland Medical) was introduced to the US market, and a recent study has shown it to be a safe, well tolerated, and effective means of early detection of macular degeneration. This device offers a new option for managing a condition that affects millions of patients.
A study, led by author Lawrence R. Stark, BAppSC (Optom)(Hons), PhD, reported that the use of the device resulted in clinically and statistically significant improvements in the progression of disease.
"AMD Detect provides a novel approach to macular degeneration detection and diagnosis with results so precise that we can expect to detect the presence of disease years in advance of current technology." Dr. Stark is a fellow of the American Academy of Optometry, a member of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, and a member of Public Responsibility in Medicine & Research.
How the device works
"[AMD Detect] utilizes Dynamic random dot stereograms to illicit second-order mechanisms in the retinal ganglion cells of the neural retina. Second-order mechanisms have poorer temporal resolution and are low-pass in terms of the range of spatial frequencies they respond to," says Dr. McPartland. "This lends itself to detection of diseased retinal cells years in advance of current technology."
McPartland Medical anticipates this device will be ready for market in late 2025/early 2026, pending FDA approval.
