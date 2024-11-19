SkinCeuticals Partners with Gentle Touch Medispa to Launch New Flagship Location
SkinCeuticals, the leading medical skincare brand in the U.S., has selected Gentle Touch Medispa to host its newest Flagship Store Location in Orlando, Florida. This partnership enhances the spa's offerings, integrating SkinCeuticals' advanced skincare products with a range of physician-approved aesthetic treatments such as Botox, laser therapies, and body contouring. SkinCeuticals’ clinically proven products, used alongside these treatments, will help deliver superior results for clients.
Orlando, FL, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SkinCeuticals, the #1 medical professional skincare brand in the U.S., has chosen Gentle Touch Medispa as the new home for its latest Flagship Store Location. This new flagship, located within Gentle Touch Medispa, marks a significant expansion in SkinCeuticals’ network, which now includes over 150 flagship locations nationwide.
Gentle Touch Medispa is a cutting-edge skincare destination offering a variety of physician-validated treatments. These include Botox Cosmetic®, laser and light-based therapies to address signs of aging and uneven skin tone, body contouring, as well as in-office facials and chemical peels for acne and skin imperfections. The key differentiator at a SkinCeuticals Flagship Location is the integration of SkinCeuticals’ world-renowned topical serums, which are used in combination with the in-office treatments to enhance results and boost patient satisfaction.
SkinCeuticals’ products, specifically formulated for use before, during, and after procedures, are clinically tested and proven to deliver both immediate and long-term benefits. Matthew Curtis, SkinCeuticals’ U.S. Vice President of Business Development, shares, “We are tremendously excited to partner with Gentle Touch on the opening of this new Flagship location. Through this partnership, we will continue to provide superior results to patients in the Orlando community, combining professional treatments with SkinCeuticals clinical skincare.”
Lorriel Blaise, owner of Gentle Touch Medispa, added, “We are thrilled to partner with SkinCeuticals to continue to bring our clients the very best in advanced skincare. This partnership allows us to provide our top-tier medical aesthetic treatments alongside the most effective, scientifically-backed skincare products on the market. Our clients will experience a level of care and results that are truly unmatched in the Orlando area.”
About Gentle Touch Medispa
Gentle Touch Medispa and Wellness is a leading medical spa specializing in advanced skincare and aesthetic treatments, combining health, beauty, and medical science to deliver exceptional care. Renowned for its commitment to excellence, Gentle Touch Medispa has earned multiple local accolades, including being voted "Best of Southwest Orlando" for 11 consecutive years. The spa offers a wide range of healthy beauty services, from Botox and dermal fillers to cutting-edge treatments like Sculptra, PRF Therapy, CoolSculpting ELITE and HydraFacials. With a focus on client satisfaction and personalized care, Gentle Touch Medispa continuously integrates the latest advancements in cosmetic dermatology to enhance results and provide a rejuvenating experience. Recently celebrating its 13th anniversary, Gentle Touch Medispa is proud to be consistently recognized by Allergan and Galderma as one of the nation's top aesthetic practices. Located in Ocoee, Florida, the spa serves clients throughout the greater Orlando area, including Windermere, Winter Park, and Winter Garden.
About SkinCeuticals®
Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals® discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals is available in over 6,000 doctor offices nationwide, and in the past 5 years has successfully implemented a flagship-doctor partner program with over 140 dermatologists and plastic surgeons who trust in the brand’s science and business expertise, exclusively selling SkinCeuticals. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.
Contact
Tim Blaise
407-865-4638
gentletouchmedispa.coom
