SkinCeuticals Partners with Gentle Touch Medispa to Launch New Flagship Location

SkinCeuticals, the leading medical skincare brand in the U.S., has selected Gentle Touch Medispa to host its newest Flagship Store Location in Orlando, Florida. This partnership enhances the spa's offerings, integrating SkinCeuticals' advanced skincare products with a range of physician-approved aesthetic treatments such as Botox, laser therapies, and body contouring. SkinCeuticals’ clinically proven products, used alongside these treatments, will help deliver superior results for clients.