Author H. Craig Plantz’s New Book “Systematic Approach” is a Comprehensive and Eye-Opening Guide for Aspiring Real Estate Professionals to Create a Profitable Practice
Recent release “Systematic Approach: A Step-by-Step Guide to a Profitable Real Estate Practice from License to Brokerage” from Page Publishing author H. Craig Plantz provides new real estate agents with a clear roadmap and detailed strategies from obtaining their license to establishing a successful brokerage.
Timnath, CO, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- H. Craig Plantz, a veteran of the US Air Force who ventured into the real estate realm following his service, has completed his new book “Systematic Approach: A Step-by-Step Guide to a Profitable Real Estate Practice from License to Brokerage”: a comprehensive guide that is designed to support new agents in navigating the complexities of the real estate industry, providing a structured path from initial licensing to the establishment of a successful brokerage.
“The purpose of this book is to give new agents a road map from licensing to retirement to include operating a residential real estate practice, building a team, to building a brokerage,” writes Plantz. “After earning a real estate license, many new brokers have no idea what tools and systems they need in place, how to build their business, and how to choose a brokerage. The answer to these questions are all contained in this book.”
Published by Page Publishing, H. Craig Plantz’s practical guide is an invaluable resource for anyone entering the real estate field or seeking to enhance their current practice, as well as seasoned pros looking to change their approach. Plantz’s expertise and experience in the industry shine through, offering readers a clear, step-by-step approach to achieving long-term success through practical insights and proven strategies.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Systematic Approach: A Step-by-Step Guide to a Profitable Real Estate Practice from License to Brokerage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
