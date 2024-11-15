Tiffany Mendoza Promoted to Office Manager at Nika Corporate Housing
Nika Corporate Housing has promoted Tiffany Mendoza to Office Manager, recognizing her three years of dedicated service. In this new role, Tiffany will oversee the operations, sales, and bookkeeping departments and serve as executive assistant to General Manager Hannah Crosby-Eguia. Grateful for the opportunity, Tiffany expressed excitement about supporting Nika’s growth and enhancing client and team experiences.
Tampa, FL, November 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nika Corporate Housing is pleased to announce the promotion of Tiffany Mendoza to Office Manager, effective November 7, 2024. Tiffany, a valued member of the Nika team for the past three years, brings a wealth of industry experience, exceptional administrative skills, and a personable, outgoing approach that makes her a natural fit for this role.
In her new position, Tiffany will oversee the company’s operations, sales, and bookkeeping departments, ensuring the highest standards of service and efficiency. She will also act as executive assistant to General Manager Hannah Crosby-Eguia, where she will support strategic initiatives and day-to-day leadership.
I’m truly honored by this opportunity,” said Tiffany Mendoza. “Nika has become like a second family to me, and I’m so grateful to continue growing with such a supportive team. I look forward to helping Nika reach new heights and making a positive impact on the experience of our clients and coworkers alike.”
Since joining Nika, Tiffany has consistently shown her dedication to delivering exceptional service, offering invaluable support across multiple departments, and becoming a trusted resource for clients. Her enthusiasm to help and her positive attitude have earned her the admiration of upper management, while also contributing to a more uplifting workplace culture. Her promotion reflects Nika's commitment to recognizing and advancing top talent in order to consistently exceed client expectations.
About Nika Corporate Housing
Founded in 2003, Nika Corporate Housing is a trusted provider of furnished, temporary housing solutions for mobile professionals and military members. Serving major metropolitan areas with a focus in the Southeast United States, Nika specializes in high-quality, all-inclusive housing designed for comfort and convenience. With an emphasis on award-winning service, Nika is dedicated to making temporary stays feel like home.
Scott Cagle
813-748-1025
www.NikaCorporateHousing.com
