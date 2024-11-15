Tiffany Mendoza Promoted to Office Manager at Nika Corporate Housing

Nika Corporate Housing has promoted Tiffany Mendoza to Office Manager, recognizing her three years of dedicated service. In this new role, Tiffany will oversee the operations, sales, and bookkeeping departments and serve as executive assistant to General Manager Hannah Crosby-Eguia. Grateful for the opportunity, Tiffany expressed excitement about supporting Nika’s growth and enhancing client and team experiences.