Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Friendly Tales," by Ian Buckett
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Friendly Tales" – a fully colour-illustrated children’s book by Ian Buckett.
Oxford, United Kingdom, November 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About Friendly Tales
Dive into three delightful adventures of Sammy, Browncoat, and Prickles.
Join them on their journeys through the hills and along the river, where they meet rabbits, badgers, elves, and all sorts of wonderful creatures.
Heartwarming tales and new animal friends every step of the way.
Friendly Tales is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800948747068
78 pages
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.46 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DLH93P5X
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/FTALES
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
