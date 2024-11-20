Dr. L. Dean Shoup’s Newly Released “Paul’s Thorn in the Flesh: Removed” is a Thought-Provoking and Insightful Biblical Analysis

“Paul’s Thorn in the Flesh: Removed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. L. Dean Shoup is an in-depth exploration of the true meaning behind Paul’s thorn, offering readers a fresh perspective on a long-debated topic within Christian theology.