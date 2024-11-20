Dr. L. Dean Shoup’s Newly Released “Paul’s Thorn in the Flesh: Removed” is a Thought-Provoking and Insightful Biblical Analysis
“Paul’s Thorn in the Flesh: Removed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. L. Dean Shoup is an in-depth exploration of the true meaning behind Paul’s thorn, offering readers a fresh perspective on a long-debated topic within Christian theology.
Bloomville, OH, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Paul’s Thorn in the Flesh: Removed”: a thought-provoking and insightful biblical analysis that challenges common interpretations of Paul’s thorn in the flesh. “Paul’s Thorn in the Flesh: Removed” is the creation of published author, Dr. L. Dean Shoup.
Dr. Shoup shares, “When people read about Paul’s Thorn in the Flesh, they quickly conclude that it was never removed, but let’s not judge so quickly. In this book, we will consider the evidence that you need to see before making up your mind.
You will discover what the thorn really is and where it came from. Paul describes it as an angel not from God, but from Satan. Fallen angels do not take orders from God but from the adversary. They come as thieves attempting to “steal, kill, and destroy” (John 10:10). You will understand why Paul didn’t have a long-term sickness and why it doesn’t match the narrative. Plus, he never mentions sickness as being the problem. A full explanation of the original language of several words and reading it in the context in which it was written will bring it to life.
God’s grace is another key issue that played an important role for Paul as he began to apply it to his deliverance. Even though he pleaded three times to the Lord, the answer never came. Why? Pleading is an Old Testament concept, and it doesn’t apply to us today. We know his answer came because he told Timothy in the second letter he wrote to him.
This book will reveal some of the issues that we face daily in our lives and provide solutions for us to walk through them. It will encourage you, as you see Paul’s deliverance, knowing there is also hope for you as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. L. Dean Shoup’s new book provides readers with a fresh and detailed interpretation of Paul’s thorn and how it relates to their own struggles and deliverance.
Consumers can purchase “Paul’s Thorn in the Flesh: Removed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Paul’s Thorn in the Flesh: Removed”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Shoup shares, “When people read about Paul’s Thorn in the Flesh, they quickly conclude that it was never removed, but let’s not judge so quickly. In this book, we will consider the evidence that you need to see before making up your mind.
You will discover what the thorn really is and where it came from. Paul describes it as an angel not from God, but from Satan. Fallen angels do not take orders from God but from the adversary. They come as thieves attempting to “steal, kill, and destroy” (John 10:10). You will understand why Paul didn’t have a long-term sickness and why it doesn’t match the narrative. Plus, he never mentions sickness as being the problem. A full explanation of the original language of several words and reading it in the context in which it was written will bring it to life.
God’s grace is another key issue that played an important role for Paul as he began to apply it to his deliverance. Even though he pleaded three times to the Lord, the answer never came. Why? Pleading is an Old Testament concept, and it doesn’t apply to us today. We know his answer came because he told Timothy in the second letter he wrote to him.
This book will reveal some of the issues that we face daily in our lives and provide solutions for us to walk through them. It will encourage you, as you see Paul’s deliverance, knowing there is also hope for you as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. L. Dean Shoup’s new book provides readers with a fresh and detailed interpretation of Paul’s thorn and how it relates to their own struggles and deliverance.
Consumers can purchase “Paul’s Thorn in the Flesh: Removed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Paul’s Thorn in the Flesh: Removed”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories