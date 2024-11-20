Cynthia H. White’s Newly Released “My Journey Back Home to Myself” is an Inspiring Exploration of Healing and Self-Discovery Through Faith
“My Journey Back Home to Myself” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cynthia H. White is a heartfelt narrative that encourages readers to find strength and purpose amidst life’s challenges, emphasizing the importance of faith and resilience.
Ridgeland, SC, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Journey Back Home to Myself”: a powerful testament to faith, healing, and self-discovery. “My Journey Back Home to Myself” is the creation of published author, Cynthia H. White, a Class A Commercial Tractor Trailer Driver of 48 states who loves God and is a member of The First Euhaw Baptist Church in Ridgeland, SC, where she serves on an auxiliary, as the Secretary of the pastors aide committee, Cynthia has seen the star in the east and is an eastern star member of The Hester Brodie Lounge number 10 of Burton, S.C., a wife, mother, grandmother, friend and an advocate to many.
White shares, “God’s vision and purpose for my book is to reach those who have struggled through relationship issues; experienced hurt, pain, and loss but have found strength in knowing that God will take you through any challenge. He is greater than anything you may face if you would turn to him and trust that there is a divine purpose for your life because there is purpose and meaning for all that we encounter. It will allow you to grow and become stronger and wiser. There is a place and a space where you belong. Take your rightful place because you no longer have control of the outcome or the space, and God is guiding you on this journey as you walk the path he has laid out for you. Let your light shine, leading the way for new followers to embrace their own personal journeys. He has instructed you to keep moving forward, and I am sending love, light, and God’s blessings upon you all as you preserve through love and life’s challenges, knowing you are never ever alone because he is our compass and our guide whenever you feel lost and alone. He is with you always.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia H. White’s new book serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking to overcome adversity and reconnect with their true selves.
Consumers can purchase “My Journey Back Home to Myself” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Journey Back Home to Myself”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
