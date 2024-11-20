Michelle Elizabeth’s Newly Released “The Fisherman” is a Heartwarming and Faith-Filled Retelling of a Beloved Bible Story
“The Fisherman” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Elizabeth is a captivating and inspirational retelling of a biblical miracle, blending storytelling with devotional elements to teach children about faith, hope, and the power of God’s word.
New York, NY, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Fisherman”: an engaging and uplifting story that brings a fresh perspective to a classic biblical tale. “The Fisherman” is the creation of published author, Michelle Elizabeth, an elementary school teacher with a specialty in English as a second language education.
Michelle Elizabeth shares, “Simon and his brother have been great fishermen for a long time, but one night on the Sea of Galilee, there seems to be no fish to catch at all. Simon and his brother are ready to give up after a treacherous night of fishing. All hope is lost for Simon and his brother. When the night comes to an end, and they reach the shore in the morning, Simon meets a mysterious man who is teaching next to the sea. Surrounded by a crowd of people, the man needs a better place to stand and teach. And where better to teach a large group of people than on Simon’s boat! The man has a lot to teach the people and Simon, but will his words help him catch any fish?
The Fisherman, with its inviting characters and heart-gripping plot, is a story filled with hope for all ages. This well-known Bible story has been written with a new and fresh perspective, with a transformational devotional geared to help children learn about God’s Word and think about its application. Complete with guided prayer and encouraging scripture, this story and devotional spreads the message that with God, all things really are possible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Elizabeth’s new book offers an engaging combination of storytelling, prayer, and scripture designed to inspire and teach young readers the importance of faith and trusting in God.
Consumers can purchase “The Fisherman” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fisherman”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
