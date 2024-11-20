Terry L. Koglin’s Newly Released “The Crime of the Democrats” is a Provocative Exploration of Presidential Legacies and Constitutional Integrity
“The Crime of the Democrats: Andrew Jackson, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson, and the Destruction of the Founding Fathers’ Dream” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry L. Koglin is an in-depth analysis of the political and other actions of the presidents, including key Democrats and their impacts on the United States Constitution.
Janesville, WI, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Crime of the Democrats: Andrew Jackson, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson, and the Destruction of the Founding Fathers’ Dream”: an informative and complex exploration of key political figures. “The Crime of the Democrats: Andrew Jackson, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson, and the Destruction of the Founding Fathers’ Dream” is the creation of published author, Terry L. Koglin, who has been a political activist nearly his entire life, dating from his first experience as a toddler accompanying his parents to vote at the local town hall. He organized mock elections at his elementary school and elevated his political activity upon attending the University of Wisconsin at Madison. His professional career involved interactions with politicians and media personnel, sometimes necessitating adept handling of sensitive issues. His mother was a Republican, and his father was a Democrat, but he also has had friends and relatives with more exotic political perspectives.
Koglin shares, “'The Crime of the Democrats: Andrew Jackson, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson, and the Destruction of the Founding Fathers’ Dream' studies the activities of the presidents vis-à-vis the United States Constitution from its creation in 1787 through the presidencies of Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joseph Biden in the twenty-first century. The political history of the United States from 1788 is detailed by following the career of each president, Republicans and Democrats, noting how the president is typically the leader of political activity in Washington and the dominant figure in the triumvirate of Congress, the presidency, and the courts. The careers of each president are outlined, and their accomplishments as president are rated based on four critical criteria. The presidents are then ranked according to their total scores using their performance based on these criteria.
The ranking of the presidents, based on these criteria, is then compared to other rankings by news organizations, colleges, historians, and political professionals. Public opinion surveys on the presidents are also evaluated. Any apparent bias in these surveys is noted and explained. Analysis is made of the trend in these rankings, over time, to raise or lower the ranking of particular presidents, by evaluating an average of mainstream rankings and comparing that average to the ranking developed here as well as to other non-mainstream evaluations. Particular prominent publicly available rankings are also compared directly to the ranking developed here and to a Libertarian ranking. The Libertarian ranking is also compared to this ranking. In addition to performance in specific areas of accomplishment, the presidents are compared from the standpoint of strength, their ability to stand up to opposition or criticism, and other personal qualities.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry L. Koglin’s new book provides a critical perspective on the influence of prominent Democratic leaders on the founding principles of America.
Consumers can purchase “The Crime of the Democrats: Andrew Jackson, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson, and the Destruction of the Founding Fathers’ Dream” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
