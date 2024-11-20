Diane Voss’s New Book “Be Safe, Genie!” is a Charming Story That Follows a Frog Named Genie Who Must Rely on the Help of Her Friends in Order to Get Back Home
New York, NY, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Diane Voss, a pen name for a mother-daughter duo living in Northern Colorado, has completed her most recent book “Be Safe, Genie!”: a delightful story of adventure and friendship that centers around a kind-hearted frog who, after getting lost, must find her way back home with the help of her friends.
“A young frog named Genie was playing on the lily pads when she saw her first dragonfly,” writes Diane. “Genie got so excited about making a new friend, she forgot the rules that were supposed to keep her safe. Because of this, Genie found herself in a scary situation, and she needed to lean on her friends to find her way home. Back at home, Genie talked to her parents about what happened. Through honesty and love, Genie’s parents helped her understand that mistakes happen, and sometimes the most effective way to learn is through experience.”
Published by Fulton Books, Diane Voss’s book is a riveting tale that will transport readers as they follow along on Genie’s thrilling adventure with her friends by her side. Accompanied by vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Diane’s story to life, “Be Safe, Genie!” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Be Safe, Genie!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
