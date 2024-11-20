Amber Rees’s New Book “My Trip to the Orthodontist” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy as He Goes to Visit the Orthodontist for the First Time
Cheyenne, WY, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Amber Rees, who has worked extensively in the dental and orthodontic fields all over the United States, has completed her most recent book “My Trip to the Orthodontist”: a delightful story of a young boy who goes to the orthodontist for the first time. Despite his nerves, he soon discovers that going to the orthodontist isn’t so bad and can actually be a fun experience.
In “My Trip to the Orthodontist,” readers are introduced to a young boy who is confused about why he has to go to the orthodontist. Although he is nervous about what his visit will entail, he is soon put at ease by the friendly staff who help him understand that they are there to help straighten his teeth and make sure they are healthy.
Published by Fulton Books, Amber Rees’s book is an adorable story that will help readers of all ages discover the important work that orthodontists do for everyone’s dental care. With colorful artwork to help bring Rees’s story to life, “My Trip to the Orthodontist” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, helping them feel calmer at their next orthodontist visit.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Trip to the Orthodontist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
