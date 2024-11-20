Jessica Flynn’s New Book “This Is for You” is a Courageous Memoir That Provides Hope, Healing, and Strength for Anyone Who Has Ever Suffered from Abuse
New York, NY, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jessica Flynn, a mother, wife, and Arizona native who is obsessed with true crime documentaries and works full-time in the insurance industry, has completed her most recent book “This Is for You”: a powerful memoir that shares the author’s deeply personal story of overcoming abuse and reclaiming her voice.
“This is for the men, women, teenagers, and children,” writes Flynn. “This is for the abusers. This is for law enforcement and the failed systems. This is for anyone whose voice needs to be heard. For anyone who needs to find their strength to keep going. This is for you. A relatable story that sadly many of us have faced or may be in currently.
“This is my story! I’m breaking the silence to encourage others to do the same. Don’t give up. It does get better.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jessica Flynn’s book offers a powerful call to break the silence of abuse victims everywhere, spreading the message that healing is always possible. With raw honesty and depth, Jessica shares her story with the hope of encouraging others to find their voice and the strength to overcome whatever challenge life has presented them.
With raw honesty and emotional depth, Flynn offers a powerful narrative that resonates with men, women, teens, and children alike. A call to break the silence and a message of hope, this book encourages anyone facing hardship to persevere and to believe that healing is possible. This Is for You is an inspiring testament to strength and resilience.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “This Is for You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
