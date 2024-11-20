Dot Cavalier’s New Book “T-Jay's Special Surprise” is a Charming Tale of Family, Friendship, and Adventure Set Against the Backdrop of the Enchanting Louisiana Bayou
Denham Springs, LA, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dot Cavalier, who was born and raised on a little houseboat in Belle River, Louisiana, where she developed a love of nature, and illustrator Joyce Daigle have completed their most recent book “T-Jay's Special Surprise”: a delightful story that immerses readers in the rich tapestry of Cajun life in South Louisiana as they follow along on young T-Jay’s adventures in the bayou.
“‘Cajun Princess Odette: T-Jay’s Special Surprise’ is a fiction story based on the true adventures of a Cajun family who lived on the bayou near a large swamp area in South Louisiana,” writes Dot. “It introduces the family and tells about the adventures and challenges each day brings.
“T-Jay is a young boy who grows up too fast and has too many chores and responsibilities. He wants someone to share these with. He dreams of having someone to share secrets with. T-Jay will be tested to the extreme and almost reach his breaking point before his surprise arrives.
“The ‘Cajun Princess Odette’ series gives readers of all ages insights into Cajun life, filled with excitement, fun, danger, and fear. The Cajuns along the bayou learn to live with nature and all the critters of South Louisiana. Readers are invited to begin their journey with the Cajuns as they live and travel along the bayou and swamp.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dot Cavalier’s book is inspired by the author’s life on the bayou, and often based on true adventures with her family and friends. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Joyce Daigle, who was born and raised in Pierre Part, Louisiana, and got her start as an artist painting beautiful swamp and bayou scenes with oil on wood and canvas, “T-Jay’s Special Surprise” is sure to delight readers of all ages, promising to become a beloved addition to any family’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “T-Jay's Special Surprise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
