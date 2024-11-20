Debra Brown’s New Book “Boo's Amazing Adventures to the Moon” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy and His Family as They Set Off on Exciting Journeys to the Moon
Largo, FL, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Debra Brown, a retiree currently living in Florida where she enjoys writing, painting and experiencing the year-round sunshine, has completed her most recent book “Boo's Amazing Adventures to the Moon”: a captivating and engaging story that follows a young boy who, alongside his dog and parents, head off to the moon to discover all sorts of exciting adventures and discoveries.
“Beauregard (all his friends call him Boo) and his dog Who love taking exciting adventures to the moon,” writes Debra. “Come along with Boo and Who as they blast off to the Strawberry moon, the Kiwi moon, Blueberry moon, Easter egg moon, Dinosaur moon and the Trick-or-treat moon. Boo’s travels are sure to keep your little reader entertained and show how sharing, compromise and disappointment can ultimately lead to a happy ending.”
Published by Fulton Books, Debra Brown’s book was inspired by the author’s grandson, who imagined all sorts of things that Boo and his family could find on the moon. With colorful artwork to help bring Debra’s story to life, “Book’s Amazing Adventures to the Moon” is sure to delight readers of all ages, capturing their hearts and imaginations with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Boo's Amazing Adventures to the Moon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
