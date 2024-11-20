Mofiyinfoluwa Shobogun’s New Book “Escape & Epiphany” is a Poignant Tale of a Woman’s Attempts to Repair a Broken Relationship After Years of Regret and Heartache
San Antonio, TX, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mofiyinfoluwa Shobogun, a native of Lagos, Nigeria, as well as an up-and-coming spoken word artiste pursuing a degree in communications, has completed her most recent book “Escape & Epiphany”: a stirring and profound tale that covers the life of a woman who, after breaking up a serious relationship a decade earlier, tries to reconnect with her lover in order to hopefully start anew.
“In a two-part letter following the life of a Nigerian woman, Omobolanle Ayo-Vaughn, readers are transported to emotions for fictional characters who embody the lives of ordinary human beings,” shares Shobogun. “‘Part 1: I’m Not Sorry’ is a breakup letter depicting the life of newly aged Omobolanle, who moves to the States from Nigeria with expectations of getting a better education. Still, upon starting her new life in college, she meets a young man who remains unnamed, recounting trivial parts of their relationship, giving insight into her background and familial experiences. When tragedy hits, she breaks up with him in a letter and decides to run for her life.”
“Ten years later, Omobolanle reappears as a thirty-year-old woman. ‘Is Sorry Enough?’ shows the growth of Omobolanle and her newly found devotion to God. In this letter, she expresses to her new lover how he exceeded her expectations but begs for forgiveness as she self-sabotaged their stable relationship.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mofiyinfoluwa Shobogun’s book is a powerful coming-of-age story that explores themes of race, socioeconomic status, friendship, patriotism, love, and God. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Escape & Epiphany” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow Omobolanle’s journey, resonating with anyone who has ever wished to turn back time and be forgiven for their past mistakes and regrets.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Escape & Epiphany” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
