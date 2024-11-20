Theresa Dunn’s New Book “Pierre and Comeaux Go to Da Mardi Gras” is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Animal Friends Who Find a Way to Celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Garyville, LA, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Theresa Dunn, who grew up on the southern shore of Lake Pontchartrain and the Manchac Swamp in Louisiana, has completed her most recent book “Pierre and Comeaux Go to Da Mardi Gras”: a delightful story that follows two unlikely friends, an alligator and a pelican, as they hatch a plan to join in on the upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations.
“Down in south Louisiana, in the Manchac Swamp, is where you will find an unlikely set of friends, Pierre and Comeaux,” writes Dunn. “Pierre is a seven-foot alligator, and Comeaux is a brown pelican, which just happens to be the state bird of Louisiana. The friends find themselves on all sorts of crazy adventures. What will they do next? Join them now to find out.”
Published by Fulton Books, Theresa Dunn’s book was inspired by the bedtime stories the author used to tell her three children while stationed with the army in Germany, so that they could know what life was like back home in Louisiana.
Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring Dunn’s story to life, “Pierre and Comeaux Go to Da Mardi Gras” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, helping them to discover all sorts of beloved Cajun traditions as they follow along on Pierre and Comeaux’s great adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Pierre and Comeaux Go to Da Mardi Gras” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
