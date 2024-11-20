Author Itzel Machado’s New Book “Mr. Germ: Creating Handwashing Awareness” Helps Teach Children That Handwashing is Essential

”Mr. Germ: Creating Hand-washing Awareness" is a potentially life-saving children’s book that emphasizes the importance of having good hygiene practices, it is timely relevance for the moment we are living, given the heightened global focus on hygiene and public health following the COVID-19 pandemic.