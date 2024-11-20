Author Joe Biancardi’s New Book “White Hearts” is a Gripping Tale That Centers Around One Man’s Decision to Either Save His Daughter or Alter Mankind’s Future Forever
Recent release “White Hearts” from Covenant Books author Joe Biancardi follows Joseph Carpenter, a man reincarnated through centuries who discovers his ultimate purpose when his daughter’s life hangs in the balance. As Joseph taps into his ancient powers to save her, he faces a monumental choice that could alter humanity’s future.
Mobile, AL, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joe Biancardi, a loving husband and father, as well as a co-founder of the HeartMind Institute, a nonprofit Alabama corporation that works with patients in a cardiac rehab center with congestive heart failure to help heal their bodies, has completed his new book, “White Hearts”: a captivating book that explores themes of reincarnation, destiny, and the impact of extraordinary abilities on a changing world.
“‘White Hearts’ is about Joseph Carpenter, who has been reincarnated over and over for centuries,” writes Biancardi. “The problem is, he can’t remember his past lives—or his purpose to keep reliving. So when Joseph’s daughter of this final life is near death during an emergency surgery, he must use his power to bring her back. With Christine’s return, a revelation comes to Joseph—the purpose of his past life’s progression is to create White Hearts, and Christine will be the first.
“The problem is, in order to save Christine, he must save humanity. If he saves humanity, it will never be the same. The world will begin its shift into a new dimension, one that eliminates the world’s medical community, including millions of jobs worldwide. Will it be a blessing or a curse?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joe Biancardi’s new book weaves a story of high tension and emotional depth, exploring the consequences of extraordinary gifts and the moral dilemmas that accompany them. As Joseph and Christine navigate their perilous journey, they must evade those who would use them for their own ends while seeking to find more individuals like Christine and uncover the full potential of the White Hearts, leading to a spellbinding experience that’s sure to captivate readers right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “White Hearts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
