Author Joe Biancardi’s New Book “White Hearts” is a Gripping Tale That Centers Around One Man’s Decision to Either Save His Daughter or Alter Mankind’s Future Forever

Recent release “White Hearts” from Covenant Books author Joe Biancardi follows Joseph Carpenter, a man reincarnated through centuries who discovers his ultimate purpose when his daughter’s life hangs in the balance. As Joseph taps into his ancient powers to save her, he faces a monumental choice that could alter humanity’s future.