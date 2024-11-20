Author Alisha Moss’s New Book “Chasing Little Stars” is a Charming and Heartwarming Story That Celebrates the Magic of Nature and Childhood Imagination

Recent release “Chasing Little Stars” from Covenant Books author Alisha Moss is a delightful story that follows four young friends as they gather in a field to laugh, dream, and explore a world full of possibilities. With a focus on finding magic in everyday moments, Moss invites readers to embrace the beauty of being a child and letting one’s imagination soar.