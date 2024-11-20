Author Alisha Moss’s New Book “Chasing Little Stars” is a Charming and Heartwarming Story That Celebrates the Magic of Nature and Childhood Imagination
Recent release “Chasing Little Stars” from Covenant Books author Alisha Moss is a delightful story that follows four young friends as they gather in a field to laugh, dream, and explore a world full of possibilities. With a focus on finding magic in everyday moments, Moss invites readers to embrace the beauty of being a child and letting one’s imagination soar.
Reno, NV, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alisha Moss, a loving wife and mother who holds a bachelor’s in anthropology and has been writing poetry since a young age, has completed her new book, “Chasing Little Stars”: an adorable tale that celebrates the joys of childhood and the magic found in the small moments that fill one’s life with wonder.
“‘Chasing Little Stars’ is a story about the joys of being a child, finding the magic in the small moments in our lives and having the ability to imagine yourself as anything in the world,” writes Moss. “These four young friends meet here in this field to laugh and run and dream. The adult world slips away, and they are simply explorers chasing the stars.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alisha Moss’s new book serves as a reminder that every moment holds the potential for discovery, and that imagination can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Moss’s tale to life, “Chasing Little Stars” is a perfect read for parents and children alike, fostering meaningful conversations about the importance of play, dreams, and the adventures that come with being a child.
Readers can purchase “Chasing Little Stars” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
