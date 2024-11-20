Author Julia Sexil’s New Book “Tit for Tat, Jesus Is NOT about That!” is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers See That Jesus Forgives All His Followers
Recent release “Tit for Tat, Jesus Is NOT about That!” from Covenant Books author Julia Sexil is a delightful and heartfelt tale that centers around Mrs. Jules, a teacher who helps her students understand what God’s grace is. By showing how Jesus forgives everyone, Mrs. Jules reveals how Jesus’s love is unconditional.
Bothell, WA, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julia Sexil, a full-time nurse who also serves in the children’s ministry at her local church and has served on international mission projects, has completed her new book, “Tit for Tat, Jesus Is NOT about That!”: a captivating story that follows a group of students who learn all about how Jesus’s love and forgiveness is for everyone.
For the past ten years, author Julia Sexil has worked as a full-time nurse, holding a certification specialty in blood and bone marrow transplantation (BMTCN) and immunotherapy. Apart from her nursing responsibilities, she, alongside her husband, Mike, enjoys homeschooling their three children. She is also a test-item writer for a national certification nursing corporation, as well as a published author for Oncology Nursing Society (“Reflections on COVID-19 and Cancer Care: Stories by Oncology Nurses”).
“What does God’s grace mean?” writes Julia. “What does it not mean? What does it look like? What’s it got to do with me anyway?
“In this fun and heartwarming rhyme, Mrs. Jules help answer these questions and illustrates clarity to one of the most profound concepts of our Christian faith—God’s grace. ‘Tit for Tat, Jesus Is Not about That!’ will not only instill the truth of God’s grace into the hearts of young readers but will also paint the picture of what it looks like and exposes the lies it’s not about.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Julia Sexil’s new book is a perfect way to introduce young readers to Jesus’s unconditional love, presenting concepts of Christianity in an approachable and easy to digest narrative format. With colorful artwork to help bring Julia’s story to life, “Tit for Tat, Jesus Is NOT about That!” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, inspiring them to open themselves up to Jesus’s teachings and salvation.
Readers can purchase “Tit for Tat, Jesus Is NOT about That!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
