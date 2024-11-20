Author Julia Sexil’s New Book “Tit for Tat, Jesus Is NOT about That!” is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers See That Jesus Forgives All His Followers

Recent release “Tit for Tat, Jesus Is NOT about That!” from Covenant Books author Julia Sexil is a delightful and heartfelt tale that centers around Mrs. Jules, a teacher who helps her students understand what God’s grace is. By showing how Jesus forgives everyone, Mrs. Jules reveals how Jesus’s love is unconditional.