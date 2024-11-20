Author H.M. Echeverria’s New Book “Stories of Dangerous Moments” is a Gripping Memoir Exploring Moments of Survival and Resilience from the Author’s Life
Recent release “Stories of Dangerous Moments” from Covenant Books author H.M. Echeverria is a fascinating autobiography sharing captivating tales of narrowly escaping life-threatening situations. Drawing on personal experiences, Echeverria illustrates how calm emotions and rational thinking can be crucial in moments of crisis.
Chicago, IL, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- H.M. Echeverria, who is currently retired and has gone hiking mountains, skydiving, windsurfing, mountain biking, running 5k, 8k, and 10k races, and spelunking, has completed his new book, “Stories of Dangerous Moments”: a collection of personal stories revealing the life-threatening moments the author has often found himself in, and how these instances shaped his understanding of survival and the strength of the human spirit.
“‘Stories of Dangerous Moments’ is about coming out of situations that could have been the end—situations where depending on calm emotions and a rational mind was crucial to escaping harm’s way,” writes Echeverria. “It is common that events from one’s childhood can affect the way people react in stressful situations, often coming down to reaching a conclusion within a few seconds or an inch. In this case, it is true. I believe the hands of God guided me from these threatening events that would have been detrimental to me.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, H.M. Echeverria’s new book serves not only as a riveting memoir but also as a source of inspiration for anyone facing their own challenges. Through sharing his stories, Echeverria hopes to encourage his readers to find their inner strength when faced with life’s most dangerous and exhilarating moments.
Readers can purchase “Stories of Dangerous Moments” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
