Author Natalie Garcia’s New Book “Titi Is the Best: Our Trip to the Museum” is a Heartwarming Tale That Follows a Young Girl and Her Exciting Day with Her Titi

Recent release “Titi Is the Best: Our Trip to the Museum” from Page Publishing author Natalie Garcia introduces readers to a young girl named Lu, who recounts her experiences with her Titi as they head off to a museum, where they create lasting memories that highlights the special bond they share between each other.