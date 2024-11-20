Author B.A. Cochrane’s New Book “Antithesis” Follows a Former Police Officer Turned Minister Who Must Navigate a Dangerous Future of War and Corruption
Recent release “Antithesis” from Page Publishing author B.A. Cochrane is a riveting novel set against the backdrop of a world ravaged by rogue artificial intelligence and war. As society crumbles around him, a police officer turned minister must confront the physical threats of oncoming war alongside his internal struggle of convictions and faith.
New York, NY, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- B.A. Cochrane, a former member of the US Military Police, as well as a graduate of the University of Florida who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in food and resource economics, has completed his new book “Antithesis”: a gripping tale of a minister who must grapple with his internal crisis of faith as he navigates a world torn apart by war and the unchecked power of artificial intelligence.
“In a world on the brink of chaos, Charles Duncan, once a devoted police officer turned minister, finds himself grappling with a reality that transcends the boundaries of faith and reason,” shares Cochrane. “The story is set against the backdrop of the pre-tribulation era; artificial intelligence has ascended to self-awareness, reshaping the fabric of society.
“As the political landscape intensifies, war erupts in Israel, thrusting Charles and his group of friends into an unexpected journey fraught with peril and revelation. The stakes escalate as they navigate the enigmatic landscape, uncovering layers of deception that challenge their very understanding of good and evil.
“In this riveting tale of faith, betrayal, and the blurred lines between man and machine, Charles Duncan must confront not only the external threats of war and political intrigue but also the internal struggle to reconcile his convictions with the unsettling truths that surface.”
Published by Page Publishing, B.A. Cochrane’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Charles’s journey to not just survive but find a path towards a hopefully future despite the destruction around him. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Antithesis” promises to challenge readers to question their own realities with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Antithesis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“In a world on the brink of chaos, Charles Duncan, once a devoted police officer turned minister, finds himself grappling with a reality that transcends the boundaries of faith and reason,” shares Cochrane. “The story is set against the backdrop of the pre-tribulation era; artificial intelligence has ascended to self-awareness, reshaping the fabric of society.
“As the political landscape intensifies, war erupts in Israel, thrusting Charles and his group of friends into an unexpected journey fraught with peril and revelation. The stakes escalate as they navigate the enigmatic landscape, uncovering layers of deception that challenge their very understanding of good and evil.
“In this riveting tale of faith, betrayal, and the blurred lines between man and machine, Charles Duncan must confront not only the external threats of war and political intrigue but also the internal struggle to reconcile his convictions with the unsettling truths that surface.”
Published by Page Publishing, B.A. Cochrane’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Charles’s journey to not just survive but find a path towards a hopefully future despite the destruction around him. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Antithesis” promises to challenge readers to question their own realities with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Antithesis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories