Author B.A. Cochrane’s New Book “Antithesis” Follows a Former Police Officer Turned Minister Who Must Navigate a Dangerous Future of War and Corruption

Recent release “Antithesis” from Page Publishing author B.A. Cochrane is a riveting novel set against the backdrop of a world ravaged by rogue artificial intelligence and war. As society crumbles around him, a police officer turned minister must confront the physical threats of oncoming war alongside his internal struggle of convictions and faith.