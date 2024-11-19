Great American Storage® Opens Brand New Facility in Mooresville
Great American Storage, an experienced developer and manager of Class-A Self-Storage, RV/Boat, and Garage Condo facilities in the U.S., is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest facility, Great American Self Storage® of Lake Norman, in Mooresville, North Carolina, located at 119 Executive Center Place.
Mooresville, NC, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Great American Storage, an experienced developer and manager of Class-A Self-Storage, RV/Boat, and Garage Condo facilities in the U.S., is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest facility, Great American Self Storage® of Lake Norman, in Mooresville, North Carolina, located at 119 Executive Center Place.
The facility offers 87,000 rentable square feet with 717 storage units, large truck access, moving supplies available for purchase, and is climate-controlled.
The building boasts an array of amenities tailored to accommodate both residential and business clients. Security is a top priority, with state-of-the-art features, including Bluetooth smart locks. A best-in-class building management team is on-site to assist customers and monitor the building. A conference room, postal boxes with real mailing addresses, and a complimentary coffee bar are available for added convenience. Unit sizes vary to suit different needs, ranging from compact 5x5 spaces to spacious 10x30 units.
“We are thrilled to bring Great American Storage's commitment to excellence and community engagement to Mooresville with the grand opening of our Lake Norman facility,” said David Gandolfo, Founder and CEO of Great American Storage. “This state-of-the-art facility offers top-notch amenities and security features. It represents our dedication to becoming an integral part of the vibrant Lake Norman and Mooresville community. We look forward to serving residential and business clients with our flexible storage solutions while actively participating in local initiatives and contributing to the area's economic growth.”
Great American Self Storage of Lake Norman invites the community to its grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration on Friday, December 6th, at 11:30am. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the facility, learn about special opening offers, and enjoy refreshments.
For more information and to pre-lease a unit, visit greatamericanselfstorage.com or contact our helpful team at (704) 325-9600 to reserve a space.
Great American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Garage Suites facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.
