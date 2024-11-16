Organizational Consulting Services Announces New Class to Help People with Hoarding Issues Improve Their Life
Hoarding is something that no one wants to talk about. It is something that kept hidden even from close friends. There is a heavy stigma associated with even mentioning the word. Now there is a class that will help people break throught the stigma and start on their way to a better life.
Billings, MT, November 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Karin E. Fried of Organizational Consulting Services (OCS) has been providing “virtual” work groups and seminars for people with Chronic Disorganization and Hoarding issues and their families for over 8 years. As hoarding has become more prevalent people are searching for answers on how to curb their clutter and not live in the shadows. They don’t want to be controlled by their hoarding behavior are reaching out for help.
OCS's "virtual" classes have reached people around the world - with people from Australia, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Toronto, British Columbia, Montreal, London, Scotland and all over the USA attending.
The 16-week “Buried in Treasures” work group addresses hoarding behavior. It is not just about clutter. The group is a way for people with chronic disorganization and hoarding behavior to learn new skills, overcome challenges, increase motivation, reduce acquiring, learn how to prioritize and celebrate their choices. The work group is based on the book written by Drs. Tolin, Frost and Steketee – the leading experts on hoarding in the country.
Hoarding is a complex and isolating condition. It is often misunderstood. It is not often talked about. Hoarding issues are not only relegated to poor uneducated people but to people from all walks of life. The group brings together people who thought that they were “alone” with their issues.
Fried taught in-person groups in Montana but wanted to reach more people that were not able to come to the class because of distance. By offering a “virtual” group (Zoom) – anyone can attend the work group and learn skills that can change their life.
The group is a judgement free environment for people that are ready to make a change in their life. The class offers people with hoarding issues the opportunity to connect with other people that have similar issues so that they can support each other.
Each week there is a discussion around a skill, followed by the completion of challenging and rewarding exercises. There are tips on decluttering and how to stop over-acquiring. Individual progress, challenges, successes and goals are monitored through the program.
If you are overwhelmed with too many possessions, are embarrassed to have people over and are ready to make a change – this group can help you get there.
For those people that cannot commit to a 16-week work group – there is a new 8-week condensed version of the group called “Getting Unburied and Moving Forward.” Groups are started at various times throughout the year.
Karin E. Fried
440-666-9326
www.organizationalconsultingservices.com
www.northbynorthwestmt.com
