4 Screen Media Announces AI Sci-Fi Action Adventure Game "The Chosen" for all Mobile Devices
4 Screen Media has announced the production of its latest video game. Created by Nye Warburton and Kiran Rao, The Chosen introduces players to a galaxy in turmoil, where a band of unlikely heroes must save a mysterious child who holds the power to defeat an evil android Queen in order to save the galaxy.
Los Angeles, CA, November 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In The Chosen, “Players are thrown into the middle of a universe in great peril. As gripping storylines, high-stakes action, and rich sci-fi lore push them ever closer to defeating the android Queen,” says Warburton. “As they advance through various missions, players will explore exotic planetary landscapes, engage in intense combat sequences, and unravel the child’s unique powers that could alter the fate of the cosmos.”
The introduction of an advanced AI feature in the game allows the android Queen to learn the player’s actions throughout the game, always staying just one step ahead of our heroes. The Chosen encourages players to make smarter choices and develop deeper strategies as the android Queen adapts her skills and techniques to complement each player’s approach. This ensures that no two gameplay experiences are identical, offering a fresh, personalized journey every time.
Film, TV, and Video Game veteran producers and writers Avi King, Rick Portin and Jack Mamais have joined the project for “What is sure to be one of this year’s best adventures,” according to Nitin Sareen (one of Asia's most notable AI gamers), "I got to take a early look behind the scenes of this cutting edge AI, and all I can say is I know what I want for Christmas this year."
4 Screen Media is a leading developer of innovative mobile and digital content. Known for creating media-rich, interactive experiences, 4 Screen Media combines storytelling with advanced technology to deliver engaging, high-quality games that resonate with global audiences.
