SelfCAD Releases Projections Tool - Create 2D Projections and Plans in 3D Software
SelfCAD released a Projections tool, a tool that, as the name suggests, allows you to generate 2D projections of all your objects in SelfCAD.
New York, NY, November 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SelfCAD recently released a Projections tool, a tool that, as the name suggests, allows you to generate 2D projections of all your objects in SelfCAD.
Projections was a long-awaited tool in their application development. Since the beginning, SelfCAD offered an extensive toolset for drawing and sketching that made it very easy to draw things like floor plans, etc., but until now,they lacked the tools to convert those plans from the workspace into a 2D format.
As the name suggests, the tool allows you to create a 2D projection of any object within the workspace, whether it is a drawing or a 3D shape, from a chosen perspective. In practice, you can choose whether you want to project the object from the bird's eye view or from any of its sides.
Once you add the projection, you can start adding dimensions to the object to highlight the size and angles of relevant parts, then customize the sheet properties such as page size, format, and orientation, and finally add the title block information, such as title, name of the author, state of the project, and more, before exporting it as PDF and printing if necessary.
About SelfCAD
SelfCAD is an all-in-one 3D modeling software, allowing you to design anything 3D from start to finish. You can design objects from scratch, or import and edit objects from the web to create realistic renders, or slice them for 3D printing.
Projections was a long-awaited tool in their application development. Since the beginning, SelfCAD offered an extensive toolset for drawing and sketching that made it very easy to draw things like floor plans, etc., but until now,they lacked the tools to convert those plans from the workspace into a 2D format.
As the name suggests, the tool allows you to create a 2D projection of any object within the workspace, whether it is a drawing or a 3D shape, from a chosen perspective. In practice, you can choose whether you want to project the object from the bird's eye view or from any of its sides.
Once you add the projection, you can start adding dimensions to the object to highlight the size and angles of relevant parts, then customize the sheet properties such as page size, format, and orientation, and finally add the title block information, such as title, name of the author, state of the project, and more, before exporting it as PDF and printing if necessary.
About SelfCAD
SelfCAD is an all-in-one 3D modeling software, allowing you to design anything 3D from start to finish. You can design objects from scratch, or import and edit objects from the web to create realistic renders, or slice them for 3D printing.
Contact
SelfCADContact
Igor Idzik
+1 (845) 641-9136
https://www.selfcad.com
Igor Idzik
+1 (845) 641-9136
https://www.selfcad.com
Categories