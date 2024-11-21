Author Burl Sorenson’s New Book “69 and Still Alive” is a Riveting Tale of Two Men in Their Sixties Who do Everything to Find Love and Adventure Despite Their Age

Recent release “69 and Still Alive” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Burl Sorenson shares the uproarious adventures of Duke and Burl, two men looking for love despite being nearly seventy years old. Unaffected by their age, Duke and Burl do whatever they please, making sure to live their lives to the fullest extent.