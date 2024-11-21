Author Burl Sorenson’s New Book “69 and Still Alive” is a Riveting Tale of Two Men in Their Sixties Who do Everything to Find Love and Adventure Despite Their Age
Recent release “69 and Still Alive” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Burl Sorenson shares the uproarious adventures of Duke and Burl, two men looking for love despite being nearly seventy years old. Unaffected by their age, Duke and Burl do whatever they please, making sure to live their lives to the fullest extent.
New York, NY, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Burl Sorenson, who holds a BS in biology from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, has completed his new book “69 and Still Alive”: a captivating novel that follows the hilarious and ridiculous antics of two elderly men pushing seventy, and the shocking situations they find themselves in during their pursuit of love.
“‘69 and Still Alive’ is about the hairbrained antics of Duke and Burl, two twenty-three-year-old men,” writes Sorenson. “Their travels take them from the swamps of Oklahoma to the streets of New Orleans, the Big Easy, and back to Baltimore. Looking for love in all the wrong places, whether fishing for gators in the Oklahoma swamps or trying to pick up some hookers, they fail in their quest for love and unlock the mystery of the number 69.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Burl Sorenson’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Duke and Burl’s epic quest to truly live, despite their ages. Expertly paced and character-driven, “69 and Still Alive” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, inspiring them to grab life while they can, and discover they are never too old to live out their wildest fantasies.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "69 and Still Alive" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
