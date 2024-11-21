Author Joseph Adams Love’s New Book “Searching for Christmas” Follows One Man’s Quest to Discover the Story Behind the Nativity and the Christmas Holiday
Recent release “Searching for Christmas” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Joseph Adams Love is a compelling novel set in the distant future that follows one man who, after being kicked out of society’s inner circle, finds himself on a journey to discover the meaning and story behind a wood carving depicting the forgotten story of the Nativity of Jesus.
Layton, UT, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Adams Love, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who has worked in the food processing industry for nearly forty years, has completed his new book “Searching for Christmas”: a riveting novel that centers around one man’s attempts to find out the story behind Christmas and the birth of Jesus, which has become lost to mankind after years of hardship and struggle have resulted in a fractured society.
“The premise of this book is a future setting some years after a holocaust of sorts,” writes Joseph. “There are two physical and social environments known as the Source and Desolation. The Source is a compound that was built after the holocaust that is centrally located in the inner circles of the remaining dilapidated and corroding structures now known as Desolation. The Source inhabitants are almost exclusively privileged government leaders, military force, and essential workers, all with an elitist mentality, suggesting absolute supremacy over all the common class in Desolation. The common class are not allowed inside the Source complex, and they are in constant survival mode with only occasional food and clothing drops for their primary support.
“James Randolph is a husband and father and is the principal character. For several years, he had enjoyed the good fortune of being a worker within the Source and thus he had housing inside the compound. Unfortunately, his former work associate and friend, Art Palmer, terminated James suddenly after being promoted to division director. James and his family lost all income, their home, and were ousted into Desolation the same day. His whole mission from that point was revenge against the Source and any form of sabotage that he could accomplish. His soul’s constant companions are bitterness and hatred.
“However, in this state of mind, he happens upon a small shop within the heart of Desolation and meets the shopkeeper Chester, who engages in a friendship with James and his family. In a subsequent visit to Chester’s shop, James discovers a unique wood carving with an unusual title of ‘the Nativity’ affixed to the base. This begins a suspenseful and dangerous search as to the background and story behind this wooden creation and why it made him feel such a sense of hope and love. Every member of his family, new associates and friends, and Chester are soon intimately involved in this dramatic search that will ultimately lead to a mighty change of heart for James and many others as their search leads them to a long since forgotten holiday of Christmas and Jesus Christ, the Son of God, that made it possible.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Joseph Adams Love’s enthralling tale came to be after the author, frustrated with the extensive commercialism of Christmas, began writing a story in a setting where the characters had never heard of Christmas and its true meaning. Expertly paced and poignant, “Searching for Christmas” will invite readers to look inward, challenging audiences to re-discover the true reason for the Christmas holiday within themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Searching for Christmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
