Julie Fletcher’s Newly Released “Freedom for the Broken” is a Transformative and Inspirational Journey of Redemption
“Freedom for the Broken” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Fletcher is a powerful exploration of healing and redemption through faith, focusing on overcoming the burdens of guilt and shame through God's unwavering love.
West Monroe, LA, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Freedom for the Broken”: a heartfelt and compelling narrative of personal transformation and spiritual healing. “Freedom for the Broken” is the creation of published author, Julie Fletcher, who was born and raised in West Monroe, Louisiana. The youngest of three girls, she followed her sisters’ footsteps, graduating from Louisiana Tech University’s School of Nursing. She raised her son in West Monroe and spent the last eleven years tutoring nursing students.
Fletcher shares, “Julie candidly shares her experiences and emotions along with the pain of abortion and the burden of guilt and shame that followed. She longed for someone to reassure her that Jesus’s blood could cover it all.
In her darkest moments, she found that God could still use what was left of her life and create all things new. God’s love remains unwavering, regardless of the wreckage in your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Fletcher’s new book is a testament to the power of faith and forgiveness, offering readers a path to spiritual renewal and peace.
Consumers can purchase “Freedom for the Broken” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Freedom for the Broken,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
