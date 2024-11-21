Pamela Lewin M.D.’s Newly Released “Dolly Duitt and the Improbable Tasks” is a Delightful and Inspiring Tale
“Dolly Duitt and the Improbable Tasks” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Lewin M.D. is a charming and motivational story that highlights the struggles of procrastination and the joy of discovering simple solutions. Through the adventures of Dolly Duitt, readers are encouraged to find effective ways to manage their tasks and responsibilities.
Ocala, FL, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Dolly Duitt and the Improbable Tasks”: a captivating and insightful book that tackles the challenges of procrastination with humor and wisdom. “Dolly Duitt and the Improbable Tasks” is the creation of published author, Pamela Lewin M.D., a Wellness Consultant, a retired Family Physician and an altruistic lover of music, poetry and writing for children. She is a mother of two and a grandmother of six and resides with her husband in Ocala, Florida.
Lewin shares, “Dolly Duitt is a procrastinator, but not intentionally. She simply forgets she has begun one task and is distracted and moves to another, and another, making completion of any of these tasks improbable. She forgets to pay her bills, water her plants, and take her dog, Flossie, out for a walk. She becomes frustrated at the results and sets out to help herself with a very positive outcome.
Dolly, like all of us at some point, realizes the important things in life that need to be taken care of right away. She discovers a quick and easy way to be able to remember all of these important things—and we can do it too!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Lewin M.D.’s new book s a delightful guide for both children and adults to overcome procrastination and embrace a more organized and fulfilling life.
Consumers can purchase “Dolly Duitt and the Improbable Tasks” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dolly Duitt and the Improbable Tasks”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lewin shares, “Dolly Duitt is a procrastinator, but not intentionally. She simply forgets she has begun one task and is distracted and moves to another, and another, making completion of any of these tasks improbable. She forgets to pay her bills, water her plants, and take her dog, Flossie, out for a walk. She becomes frustrated at the results and sets out to help herself with a very positive outcome.
Dolly, like all of us at some point, realizes the important things in life that need to be taken care of right away. She discovers a quick and easy way to be able to remember all of these important things—and we can do it too!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Lewin M.D.’s new book s a delightful guide for both children and adults to overcome procrastination and embrace a more organized and fulfilling life.
Consumers can purchase “Dolly Duitt and the Improbable Tasks” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dolly Duitt and the Improbable Tasks”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories