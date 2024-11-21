Gerald Keith Jackson’s Book “FATMAP Study Guide: Getting Off Autopilot” Delves Into Motivation and Lifestyle Changes That Will Help You Gain Better Control of Your Health
Lancaster, TX, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gerald Keith Jackson, a national certified personal trainer and certified dietary guidance consultant who provides an in-depth presentation on the benefits of adopting a comprehensive approach to health and wellness, has completed his most recent book “FATMAP Study Guide: Getting Off Autopilot”: a comprehensive guide designed to help readers discover and overcome their mental roadblocks that are keeping them from taking full control of their health.
A dynamic speaker and master motivator, author Gerald Keith Jackson has inspired countless others to take charge of their well-being. His passion is helping people reach their goals and live their happiest, healthiest, most fulfilling life. The author has over twenty years of professional experience successfully transforming people into healthier, more disciplined individuals. He has nationally published fitness articles in over thirty-six states since 2007.
“My ‘FATMAP Study Guide’ focuses on more than diet and exercise,” writes Gerald. “It delves into your mindset, motive, and attitude about health. This powerful triad serves as the main pillars of your success and failure!
“If you’re interested in improving your health but can’t seem to get out of your own way, ‘FATMAP Study Guide’ is for you! Follow along and I will break down many years of health and wellness research into four simple categories: mindset, meals, movement, and motive. Better health starts with winning the battle against your own free will!”
Published by Fulton Books, Gerald Keith Jackson’s book utilizes the author’s intuitive FATMAP program to help readers gain a better understanding of the foundation blocks of a healthier lifestyle, and how they can incorporate these steps into their everyday lives to make significant impacts on their overall health. Insightful and approachable for readers of every level of health, “FATMAP Study Guide” is a vital resource for anyone looking to improve their overall health and live a happier, more fulfilling life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “FATMAP Study Guide: Getting Off Autopilot” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
