Jason Crowley’s New Book “Words from This Life” is a Poignant Series of Poems and Song Lyrics That Invites Readers to Explore the Depths of the Human Experience
New York, NY, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jason Crowley, a storyteller, musician, and artist who has had a successful career in the technology field for over thirty years, has completed his most recent book “Words from This Life”: a heartfelt and emotionally stirring poetic anthology that delves into the complexities of human emotion, creativity, and self-expression.
“‘Words from This Life’ is a collection of poems and lyrics,” writes Crowley. “They are thoughts and feelings on creativity and self-expression, reaching for authenticity while trying to keep the words from suffering to rhyme, inner struggles and perseverance, the daily fight to survive the battle with depression, and a deep dark look into the loss of hope and the journey to find it again. It is a call, a striving to be who you are, to embrace your voice despite the judgment of others. It is a consideration of the passage of time and the desire to not die quiet, to leave something that lets the future know you were here, and to contribute a verse.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jason Crowley’s book is the author’s first piece of fiction and promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life searching for meaning in a chaotic world.
Through evocative imagery and heartfelt expression, “Words from This Life” will encourage readers to recognize their own voices and experiences, serving as a tool for reflection, healing, and connection.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Words from This Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories