Author J.G. Morphis’s New Book “My Journey through a Course in Miracles” Shares the Author’s Personal Opinions, Insights, and Conjecture on "A Course in Miracles"
Recent release “My Journey through a Course in Miracles” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.G. Morphis is an eye-opening read that documents the author’s own journey from “A Course in Miracles,” sharing his own personal insights and reflections of the course from the perspective of a longtime student.
Tempe, AZ, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J.G. Morphis, who embarked on his own ACIM journey in his late twenties, has completed his new book “My Journey through a Course in Miracles”: an insightful guide designed to help future students of “A Course in Miracles” to gain a better grasp and the outset and clarify some portions of the work that are difficult to understand.
“This abridged version is in no way meant to undermine or supersede the original text from ‘A Course in Miracles,’” emphasized Morphis. “It is merely a condensed version of the original text with my own personal insights interjected in different areas throughout the manuscript.
“Bear in mind that these are my own personal insights and conjecture and should be received as such. These insights have been arrived at by my own thorough study and are aimed at offering my suggestions of the meanings that I have arrived at based upon what the ‘course’ has taught to me. If it makes your understanding of it helpful, then so be it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.G. Morphis’s enlightening work is shared with the author’s hope that it will lead other potential students to read the original text of ACIM and utilize his writings as an outline or study guide to improve their results from the course.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Journey through a Course in Miracles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This abridged version is in no way meant to undermine or supersede the original text from ‘A Course in Miracles,’” emphasized Morphis. “It is merely a condensed version of the original text with my own personal insights interjected in different areas throughout the manuscript.
“Bear in mind that these are my own personal insights and conjecture and should be received as such. These insights have been arrived at by my own thorough study and are aimed at offering my suggestions of the meanings that I have arrived at based upon what the ‘course’ has taught to me. If it makes your understanding of it helpful, then so be it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.G. Morphis’s enlightening work is shared with the author’s hope that it will lead other potential students to read the original text of ACIM and utilize his writings as an outline or study guide to improve their results from the course.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Journey through a Course in Miracles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories