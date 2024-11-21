Author Lainie Damaskos-Christou’s New Book “Why Do I Have to Wear This Costume?” Follows Two Siblings Who Learn All About Other Cultures at an International Festival
Recent release “Why Do I Have to Wear This Costume?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lainie Damaskos-Christou is a heartwarming tale that takes readers on a captivating journey with siblings Andreas and Arianna as they explore the wonders of an international festival and learn to embrace their cultural heritage, all while fostering a deeper understanding of diversity and friendship.
Schenectady, NY, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lainie Damaskos-Christou has completed her new book “Why Do I Have to Wear This Costume?”: a compelling tale written in both Greek and English that centers around siblings Andreas and Arianna as they embark on a journey of cultural exploration at an international festival and learn to appreciate the traditional Greek garb they are made to wear while there.
Author Lainie Damaskos-Christou is a National Board-Certified World Language Teacher with the Niskayuna Central School District in Niskayuna, New York, an adjunct professor of Greek and Spanish at the College of St. Rose, as well as director and teacher of both the St. Sophia Greek Language and the Culture Academy in Albany, New York. Her roots are from Sparta, Greece, from where her devotion to maintaining her Greek culture in the diaspora began. Lainie also serves as the District Governor for New York State of the Daughters of Penelope—a women’s nonprofit organization that is part of the AHEPA family with chapters worldwide that promotes Hellenism, education, civic responsibility, family, and individual excellence. Currently, the author and her husband, Euripides, live in Schenectady, New York.
Damaskos-Christou shares, “It’s Saturday morning again, and after Greek school, Andreas and Arianna are performing at a fabulous international festival. However, to their surprise, a wonderful adventure of excitement, discovery, and new friendships awaits them. Their friends Sophia, Yanni, Panayiota, Zachary, Christina, and Margarita will join them as they all enjoy a day of learning about many different countries.
“Children of all cultures will continue to enjoy this second bilingual book as they connect with these delightful siblings on their educational journey while they listen, reflect, and learn about the importance of knowing one’s cultural heritage and the thrill of speaking a second language. Children will learn cultural facts and words in various languages while becoming part of this interactive, sweet story. As they immerse themselves in Andreas and Arianna’s day at the festival, they will discover that learning new things can be meaningful and fun. What will be the biggest surprise of all for them?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lainie Damaskos-Christou’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s son and daughter, who often asked “why do I have to go to Greek school?” while growing up and are now bilingual and truly appreciative of their parents’ efforts to help them cherish their Greek heritage and language. With its captivating storyline and rich cultural themes, "Why Do I Have to Wear This Costume?" is a celebration of diversity and friendship that promises to captivate young readers and ignite a lifelong love of celebrating cultures of all kinds.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Why Do I Have to Wear This Costume?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
