Author Lainie Damaskos-Christou’s New Book “Why Do I Have to Wear This Costume?” Follows Two Siblings Who Learn All About Other Cultures at an International Festival

Recent release “Why Do I Have to Wear This Costume?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lainie Damaskos-Christou is a heartwarming tale that takes readers on a captivating journey with siblings Andreas and Arianna as they explore the wonders of an international festival and learn to embrace their cultural heritage, all while fostering a deeper understanding of diversity and friendship.