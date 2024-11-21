Author Mona Barton Benson’s New Book “Water Mist” is a Fascinating and Heartfelt True Account That Documents the Life and Times of the Author’s Grandfather

Recent release “Water Mist” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mona Barton Benson follows the true story of the author’s grandfather, and the struggles he faced in order to build a life of his own design. Faced with countless obstacles, including a tragic accident that derails his dreams, Harry forges ahead with the help of his family to discover the true riches of life.