Author Mona Barton Benson’s New Book “Water Mist” is a Fascinating and Heartfelt True Account That Documents the Life and Times of the Author’s Grandfather
Recent release “Water Mist” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mona Barton Benson follows the true story of the author’s grandfather, and the struggles he faced in order to build a life of his own design. Faced with countless obstacles, including a tragic accident that derails his dreams, Harry forges ahead with the help of his family to discover the true riches of life.
New York, NY, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mona Barton Benson, who has spent her long, cold winters in Vermont writing about her ancestors, has completed her new book “Water Mist”: a gripping account of the life of the author’s grandfather, documenting the struggles he faced throughout his life, while shedding a light on events and people in Rutland County, Vermont.
“As the only son of a potato farmer in Vermont, Harry vows at a young age to earn his living in a less taxing manner,” writes Mona. “By age twenty, he is a graduate of Castleton Seminary, married, and an expectant father. Life is on the verge of great happiness and success until a tragic accident dismantles his dreams.”
The author continues, “‘Water Mist’ is a gripping account of Harry's life as a young widower seeking solace on a prairie in Indiana. There he finds friendship that rekindles his dreams. Yankee virtues of faithfulness, frugality, and fortitude dominate the decades that follow. Guided by his loved ones, present and departed, Harry comes to know the true riches of life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mona Barton Benson’s enthralling tale is the author’s second novel, and delivers both an entertaining and historically accurate account of Harry’s life. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Water Mist” is sure to captivate readers from all walks of life, revealing the enduring spirit of the author’s grandfather in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Water Mist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
