Author Dalva M Pinho’s New Book “Four Repressed Women” Explores the Lives of Women Confronting Dictatorship, Family Dynamics, and the Quest for Freedom

Recent release “Four Repressed Women” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dalva M Pinho delves into the tumultuous lives of a family under the rule of a dictatorial father, Jorge. Through the eyes of three sisters—Jurema, Jussara, and Julia—and their mother, Amelia, the narrative reveals their struggles for autonomy and love amidst patriarchal oppression.