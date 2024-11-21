Author Dalva M Pinho’s New Book “Four Repressed Women” Explores the Lives of Women Confronting Dictatorship, Family Dynamics, and the Quest for Freedom
Recent release “Four Repressed Women” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dalva M Pinho delves into the tumultuous lives of a family under the rule of a dictatorial father, Jorge. Through the eyes of three sisters—Jurema, Jussara, and Julia—and their mother, Amelia, the narrative reveals their struggles for autonomy and love amidst patriarchal oppression.
New York, NY, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dalva M Pinho, a retired Brazilian teacher, has completed her new book “Four Repressed Women”: a powerful exploration of family, love, and the struggle for freedom against a backdrop of dictatorial control that centers around the lives of three sisters and their mother as they navigate the complexities of their relationships with each other and the tyrannical figure that dominates their world.
“This is the story of a family where the father, a dictator, always sought perfection,” writes Pinho. “He wanted a son, but only got three girls. Jurema, nineteen years old, takes care of her two sisters, Jussara and Julia, and dreams of being a singer and going to live in Europe. Jussara became pregnant at age thirteen. Julia is obedient and thinks about being free one day. Amelia, the mother, endures humiliation and submission to Jorge since the day she married him.
“Amelia finally has enough after suffering physical attacks from Jorge and has to choose between her husband and her daughter Jussara. Jurema, a sweet woman willing to help anyone in need, meets Sheila, who works in a brothel. Sheila is pregnant, so Jurema takes her to her mom’s house.
“We will never be able to explain the mysteries of love!
“One day Sheila disappears for a few days, leaving her two-year-old son. Then she calls and wants her son back the next day. Did Sheila use Jurema by promising love? Will Jurema fall apart? Will Amelia remain a fragile woman in the face of male dominance?
“And Jorge—what happened to him? Will he make changes for love and family? Will he ask Amelia and his daughters to come back? Will Amelia take him back?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dalva M Pinho’s spellbinding tale is a profound exploration of resilience in the face of oppression, the sacrifices women make for their loved ones, and the enduring mystery of love that binds them together. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Four Repressed Women” examines resilience, sacrifice, and the mysteries of love in a fractured family, promising to resonate with readers long after the last page is turned.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Four Repressed Women” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
