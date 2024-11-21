Author Sergeant Dennis Urban’s new book “We Went as Boys...We Came Back as OLD MEN!” Shares Harrowing Stories of Those Who Served in the DMZ During the Second Korean War

Recent release “We Went as Boys...We Came Back as OLD MEN!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sergeant Dennis Urban reveals the shared struggles and resilience of soldiers from the Second and Seventh Infantry Divisions and the Army Corps of Combat Engineers. This poignant series also sheds light on the impact of chemical exposure and honors the legacy of these brave men.