Author Sergeant Dennis Urban’s new book “We Went as Boys...We Came Back as OLD MEN!” Shares Harrowing Stories of Those Who Served in the DMZ During the Second Korean War
Recent release “We Went as Boys...We Came Back as OLD MEN!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sergeant Dennis Urban reveals the shared struggles and resilience of soldiers from the Second and Seventh Infantry Divisions and the Army Corps of Combat Engineers. This poignant series also sheds light on the impact of chemical exposure and honors the legacy of these brave men.
Shippensburg, PA, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sergeant Dennis Urban, a veteran of the US Army who later worked for the US Postal Service, serving as postmaster for a number of years, has completed his new book “We Went as Boys...We Came Back as OLD MEN!”: a poignant collection of true stories that explores the experiences of the men from the Second and Seventh Infantry Divisions and the Army Corps of Combat Engineers, revealing the profound impact of their service during their time in the DMZ over the course of the Second Korean War and beyond.
Sergeant Urban served in the US Army from June 1967 to June 1970 as an infantry soldier during the Vietnam War era. After over thirty-two years with the US Postal Service, including twenty-four years as a Postmaster in Three Springs, Pennsylvania, he retired early. Urban has been a dedicated volunteer firefighter, emergency medical technician, and a member of the Three Springs Lions Club for nearly forty-three years. He actively advocates for compensation for fellow DMZ veterans and their widows. As a child, his dream was to serve in combat, and he earned combat pay during his eight months on the DMZ
“It has been fifteen years since I was first diagnosed with COPD/asthma in the fall of 2008,” writes Urban. “It made me realize that I, too, had started the downward spiral of my health caused by the chemicals we were exposed to while serving in the Republic of South Korea, a small, mostly unknown Third World nation in Asia. I started printing off most of the communications I was having with fellow soldiers, many who had served in the Republic of Korea before, with, or shortly after me.
“Since I had actually served in two entirely different outfits—one a 175mm self-propelled field artillery battery, which I had never been trained in, the other an infantry unit, with which I had an excessive amount of training—I have two different stories to tell. This book is dedicated to those men of the Second and Seventh Infantry Divisions, as well as the Army Corps of Combat Engineers. Men from both divisions and the Corps of Engineers shared duties in the DMZ in 1968–1969 when I was there, and our stories are all similar.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sergeant Dennis Urban’s enthralling novel is a powerful collection that seeks to not only honor the brave individuals who served alongside him, but to also reveal the dangerous and lasting effects that chemical exposure has had on them. Deeply personal and candid, “We Went as Boys...We Came Back as OLD MEN!” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, revealing the incredible bonds forged on the battlefield.
