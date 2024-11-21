Author Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT’s New Book “Jump Into My World” is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of Education and Child Development
Recent release “Jump Into My World” from Covenant Books author Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT invites readers to explore the often-overlooked world of teachers through an inspiring collection of prose, shedding a light on the profound impact educators have on children and encouraging a deeper appreciation for their essential role in society.
Valley Springs, CA, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist who holds a BA in early childhood education from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in counseling psychology with an emphasis in pastoral counseling from Holy Names College, now Holy Names University, has completed her new book, “Jump Into My World”: an evocative collection of prose that offers readers a rare and insightful glimpse into the life and impact of teachers and how they help to shape the future.
“Thinking about teachers, who they are and what they do, is not a popular pastime for most. In fact, most likely it often goes unnoticed—but never by the children,” writes Janice. “‘Jump Into My World’ offers the reader an opportunity to do just that in this inspirational collection of prose. By painting a vivid picture in words, each one of these writings invites the reader to get a glimpse of what it means to be a teacher. After all, we entrust our children, one of our nation’s most valuable natural resources, to be in the care of these noble warriors, sometimes for more than eight hours a day. So, I invite you to jump into their world and be inspired by the profound impact they have on our children. I think you’ll like it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT’s new book serves as both a tribute to educators and a call for greater recognition and appreciation of their invaluable contributions. Engaging and stirring, “Jump Into My World” is an essential read for anyone interested in understanding the heart and soul of teaching, providing a touching reminder of the importance of supporting and valuing those who dedicate their lives to education.
Readers can purchase “Jump Into My World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
