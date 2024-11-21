Author Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT’s New Book “Jump Into My World” is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of Education and Child Development

Recent release “Jump Into My World” from Covenant Books author Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT invites readers to explore the often-overlooked world of teachers through an inspiring collection of prose, shedding a light on the profound impact educators have on children and encouraging a deeper appreciation for their essential role in society.