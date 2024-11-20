Oladoctor Launches in Spain, Portugal, France, and Germany, Connecting Patients with Licensed Doctors Online

Oladoctor, a digital health platform, connects patients in Spain, Portugal, France, and Germany with licensed doctors for online consultations, prescription refills, and referrals. Designed for multilingual support, it’s ideal for expats and travelers. Key features include pharmacy-ready prescription adaptation, native-language consultations, and seamless healthcare access across borders. Learn more or book at oladoctor.com.