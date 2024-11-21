Author Naomi Law’s New Book “Together, We Are Better! Ensemble Nous Serons Meilleurs” Follows One Little Girl’s Journey from the Democratic Republic of Congo to America

Recent release “Together, We Are Better! Ensemble Nous Serons Meilleurs” from Covenant Books author Naomi Law is a charming tale that invites readers on an exciting journey from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the United States, told through the eyes of a young girl navigating the immigrant experience.