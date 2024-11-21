Author Naomi Law’s New Book “Together, We Are Better! Ensemble Nous Serons Meilleurs” Follows One Little Girl’s Journey from the Democratic Republic of Congo to America
Recent release “Together, We Are Better! Ensemble Nous Serons Meilleurs” from Covenant Books author Naomi Law is a charming tale that invites readers on an exciting journey from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the United States, told through the eyes of a young girl navigating the immigrant experience.
Galesburg, IL, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Naomi Law has completed her new book, “Together, We Are Better! Ensemble Nous Serons Meilleurs”: a touching story inspired by real-life events that follows a young girl named Imani as she journeys with her family to America, learning to navigate her new life and what it means to be an immigrant.
“‘Together, We Are Better’ is a real story, but it is not a true story,” writes Naomi. “The charming, smart little storyteller is based on a real girl that I had the pleasure of meeting. However, I combined her with many children that I have met over the years. I used facts and my imagination to take you on a journey from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to the United States of America.
“This is a journey that many people are taking, and we have met some of them. I wondered how it must feel for a child, who has no voice in her parents’ decision, to leave one country for another. I wondered, but I had to trust my own life experiences and my imagination. However, I could not have written this book without the real Imani and her lovely family. Her mother, Julie, was my guardian angel. She made certain that I stayed true to the culture of both countries. She corrected and added to my French. She encouraged me when I felt completely overwhelmed by the task that I had undertaken.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Naomi Law’s new book is a delightful tale that celebrates resilience, community, and the transformative power of hope for the future. Through sharing her story, Naomi aims to inspire readers to become more understanding and welcoming of those with different backgrounds, and to understand that America is a much better place when everyone stands together in unity.
Readers can purchase “Together, We Are Better! Ensemble Nous Serons Meilleurs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
