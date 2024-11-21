Author Steve F. Hallsey’s New Book “Growing Up Katie: A PreTeen Novel” is an Engaging Coming-of-Age Story About a Girl Who Moves to a New Place
Recent release “Growing Up Katie: A PreTeen Novel” from Covenant Books author Steve F. Hallsey introduces Katie Sparrow, who finds herself in a strange new city after her father dies and her mother moves the family to Chicago from the little town of Alpine, Utah.
Oakley, UT, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Steve F. Hallsey, author of the popular children’s book “Mathilda McGruder,” “The Mountain King,” and the psychological thriller, “The Big Melt” has completed his new book, “Growing Up Katie: A PreTeen Novel”: a compelling coming-of-age story that follows Katie, who finds it difficult to make friends and to find her place in a new environment.
Katie’s mother’s long work hours cause friction between Katie and her mom, causing her to rebel. Everything culminates when Katie is asked to the big school dance by two boys. One is a friend while the other is the love of her life. She tells both boys yes. How does she handle the situation when it’s time to decide?
Author Steve F. Hallsey is a former college football coach at the University of Utah and was the president and CEO of several large national real estate companies. He retired from business in 2023 to dedicate his time to his passion for writing, carving, sculpting, and painting. He and his wife split their time between their ranch in Utah and their cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia.
Hallsey writes, “Katie sat on the bed and placed the package on her lap. Carefully, she pulled at the scotch tape that held the yellow wrapping paper in place; she didn’t want to tear it. Underneath the paper was a pearl-colored box with gold writing on top. The inscription read Devey’s Fine Jewelry. She pulled off the cover, and there in a bed of cotton was a beautiful, braided silver bracelet. It sparkled in the warm afternoon light that flooded the room. She lifted the fragile bracelet off the fluffy white cotton and held it to the light. The sunlight danced off its silver surface in flickers and bursts of yellow, gold, and red. On the inside of the bracelet were words etched in a delicate script. The words said, ‘Friends Forever.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steve F. Hallsey’s new book invites readers to discover how Katie’s story unfolds.
Readers can purchase “Growing Up Katie: A PreTeen Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
