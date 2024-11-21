Author Steve F. Hallsey’s New Book “Growing Up Katie: A PreTeen Novel” is an Engaging Coming-of-Age Story About a Girl Who Moves to a New Place

Recent release “Growing Up Katie: A PreTeen Novel” from Covenant Books author Steve F. Hallsey introduces Katie Sparrow, who finds herself in a strange new city after her father dies and her mother moves the family to Chicago from the little town of Alpine, Utah.