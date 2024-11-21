A. T. Mahan’s Newly Released “WHO IS GOD?: In His Own Words” is a Provocative Exploration of Divine Identity and Human Challenges
“WHO IS GOD?: In His Own Words” from Christian Faith Publishing author A. T. Mahan is a compelling exploration of divine identity, presenting God's nature and character through a series of reflective and insightful discussions. The book tackles contemporary societal and governmental issues, illustrating how these challenges intersect with our understanding of God.
Troutman, NC, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “WHO IS GOD?: In His Own Words”: a profound investigation into the nature of God, addressing contemporary societal and governmental issues through a theological lens. “WHO IS GOD?: In His Own Words” is the creation of published author, A. T. Mahan, who graduated from Groton school and Yale University and spent a career at Dupont company in various positions in engineering and finance, marketing, and research.
Mahan shares, “Government pushes and introduces laws and directives that infringe on the inalienable rights and freedoms of the people including gun laws; COVID-19 restrictions on churches, businesses, schools, and individuals; etc. And they continue to push for larger government infringement on states’ responsibilities and rights. Importantly, the government promotes unpopular issues such as abortion on demand and financial penalties for use of fossil fuel, mainly oil and gas, and laws to punish those who oppose their programs.
Indoctrination—major changes in education and public information systems to teach radical socialist ideas throughout schools and the public media. Our government has taken steps to join other countries to promote a one-world government that would require losing American sovereignty and forfeiting our unique strengths.
In all this, God is trivialized and ignored. So in this book, we present the case for God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. T. Mahan’s new book delves into the nature of God, advocating for a return to divine recognition amidst growing secular and governmental challenges. It offers a critical perspective on how societal changes impact our perception of God and encourages readers to reconsider divine relevance in modern contexts.
Consumers can purchase “WHO IS GOD?: In His Own Words” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “WHO IS GOD?: In His Own Words”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mahan shares, “Government pushes and introduces laws and directives that infringe on the inalienable rights and freedoms of the people including gun laws; COVID-19 restrictions on churches, businesses, schools, and individuals; etc. And they continue to push for larger government infringement on states’ responsibilities and rights. Importantly, the government promotes unpopular issues such as abortion on demand and financial penalties for use of fossil fuel, mainly oil and gas, and laws to punish those who oppose their programs.
Indoctrination—major changes in education and public information systems to teach radical socialist ideas throughout schools and the public media. Our government has taken steps to join other countries to promote a one-world government that would require losing American sovereignty and forfeiting our unique strengths.
In all this, God is trivialized and ignored. So in this book, we present the case for God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. T. Mahan’s new book delves into the nature of God, advocating for a return to divine recognition amidst growing secular and governmental challenges. It offers a critical perspective on how societal changes impact our perception of God and encourages readers to reconsider divine relevance in modern contexts.
Consumers can purchase “WHO IS GOD?: In His Own Words” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “WHO IS GOD?: In His Own Words”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories