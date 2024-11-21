Author Shameeka L. Lewis’s New Book “Always Needles” is a Compelling Tale That Follows One Woman’s Upended Life After Her Dying Mother Reveals a Devastating Secret
Recent release “Always Needles” from Page Publishing author Shameeka L. Lewis is a captivating and thought-provoking novel that begins with a dark secret being brought to light following the death of the protagonist's mother. As she and her community deal with the fallout of the truth being revealed, the deceased woman’s daughter must also deal with difficult secrets in her own immediate family.
Vernon, CT, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shameeka L. Lewis, an author who finds joy in the art of writing, has completed her new book “Always Needles”: a gripping saga that explores how one deathbed confession manages to unleash a cascade of hidden truths that completely upends one woman’s life and the small spiritual community she calls home.
“A dying mother’s secret—that her daughter now knows—causes many other secrets to be exposed in the average-sized spiritual community they all live in,” writes Lewis. “The deceased mother’s daughter returns with her own immediate family to live in the community, where she eventually uncovers the truth.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shameeka L. Lewis’s enthralling tale will transport readers as secrets are revealed, and an entire community is slowly undone by the deception and revelations unleashed on their town. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Always Needles” will keep the pages turning, promising to leave readers spellbound with each twist and turn, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Always Needles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
