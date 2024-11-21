Author Shameeka L. Lewis’s New Book “Always Needles” is a Compelling Tale That Follows One Woman’s Upended Life After Her Dying Mother Reveals a Devastating Secret

Recent release “Always Needles” from Page Publishing author Shameeka L. Lewis is a captivating and thought-provoking novel that begins with a dark secret being brought to light following the death of the protagonist's mother. As she and her community deal with the fallout of the truth being revealed, the deceased woman’s daughter must also deal with difficult secrets in her own immediate family.